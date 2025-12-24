All identified individuals will face legal action: Press Secretary

Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Adviser, has stated that 31 people have been arrested so far in connection with the attacks and arson at the offices of Prothom Alo and The Daily Star.

He added that everyone else who is identified in connection with the incident will be brought under the law.

The Press Secretary made these remarks on Wednesday afternoon while responding to journalists’ questions at a press conference held at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

The conference was organised to announce the decisions of the Interim Government’s Advisory Council meeting held earlier in the day. Apart from the meeting’s decisions, journalists also asked the Press Secretary questions about other recent events.