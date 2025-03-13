Bangladesh

Chief adviser mourns death of Magura child, orders legal actions against perpetrators

BSS
Dhaka
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad YunusBSS

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the eight-year-old child from Magura, who breathed her last Thursday at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital Dhaka while undergoing treatment there since 8 March.

“He (Yunus) has expressed profound shock at the death of the child,” the Chief Adviser’s Office said in a statement.

It said the head of the government simultaneously issued an order to immediately expose the perpetrators to justice.

