Chief adviser mourns death of Magura child, orders legal actions against perpetrators

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of the eight-year-old child from Magura, who breathed her last Thursday at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital Dhaka while undergoing treatment there since 8 March.

“He (Yunus) has expressed profound shock at the death of the child,” the Chief Adviser’s Office said in a statement.

It said the head of the government simultaneously issued an order to immediately expose the perpetrators to justice.