New extortion group reemerging: Anu Muhammad

Former professor at the economics department of Jahangirnagar University, Anu Muhammad, has said that extortion has begun in many areas after the fall of Awami League government amid the student-people's uprising.

He noted that a new group of extortionists has emerged and the harassment by market leaseholders has not stopped. He called the government to take drastic action against this.

Professor Anu Muhammad made the remarks at a press conference at the Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Hall of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Thursday morning.