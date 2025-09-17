BNP, Jamaat, NCP leaders among Chief Adviser's UNGA entourage

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will leave Dhaka on 22 September for New York to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where he is scheduled to deliver Bangladesh’s national statement and hold a series of high-level bilateral meetings.

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain briefed reporters at the Foreign Service Academy today, confirming that Prof Yunus will address the General Assembly on 26 September.

In his speech, the Chief Adviser is expected to reflect on the government’s activities over the past year and reaffirm the interim administration’s commitment to restoring democracy through reforms and free and fair elections slated for February next year.