Political transition in Myanmar won’t fix Rohingya issue: Shahriar Alam

State minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam has said that in the absence of justice and accountability, a political transition in Myanmar will not fix the Rohingya issue, UNB reports.

“That is why, this time around, accountability must be ensured, justice must be delivered, and impunity must not be allowed by the international community to ensure the return of Rohingyas to their homeland Myanmar,” he said.

Alam was speaking at a high-level panel discussion, titled “5 years of the Rohingya Crisis: Renewed Pledges towards Justice and Sustainable Returns”, organised at the UK Parliament by Bangladesh High Commission in London on Monday.