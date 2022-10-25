Political transition in Myanmar won’t fix Rohingya issue: Shahriar Alam

The state minister said each year, under the generous patronage of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh spends $ 1.22 billion on food, shelter, health, education and skills development of the Rohingyas. The cost is increasing while international assistance is decreasing, he observed.
After five long years of hosting Rohingyas, it is unjust that only Bangladesh will continue to carry this burden, he said.
“We, therefore, call upon more Commonwealth, OIC members and western countries to join the ICJ case by the Gambia, which will expedite the justice for Rohingyas and facilitate their early return,” Shahriar Alam said.
The state minister commended UK’s diplomatic leadership at the UN Security Council as a penholder on Myanmar and hoped to see the UK explore all available council tools to enforce accountability, justice and sustainable returns of the Rohingyas.
Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for the Middle East, South Asia and the United Nations at the UK FCDO, Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, paid tribute to Bangabandhu for his lifelong struggle to establish peace and justice and lauded prime minister Sheikh Hasina for showing “incredible generosity and humanity” to host and protecting over a million Rohingyas.
Tariq Ahmad reassured that the UK, as a long-standing friend and partner, would continue support to Bangladesh to find a durable solution to the persisting Rohingya crisis.
Recalling prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s speech at the 75th UNGA, Bangladesh’s High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem said the cost of the prolonged presence of Rohingya on Bangladesh’s society, security, resources, economy, environment and ecology is huge, immeasurable and in some cases irreversible. “So, their repatriation, the only sustainable solution to this crisis, is a must and needs to be expedited by the international community.”
The envoy praised the UK’s recent decision to join the Gambia versus Myanmar case at the ICJ and commended Canada and the Netherlands for their commitment to ensuring justice and redress atrocities committed against the Rohingyas and securing their right of return to their homeland.
Members of UK’s House of Lords and the British parliament, academics, professionals, and eminent members from the British-Bangladeshi diaspora attended the event.