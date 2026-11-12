Police case reveals fugitive former MP Ranjit held secret meeting in Sylhet

A police case has revealed that Ranjit Chandra Sarkar, a former member of parliament for Sunamganj-1 who has been on the run since the July mass uprising, secretly held a meeting with party activists at a resort in the Ratargul area of Gowainghat, Sylhet.

Police filed a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act at Gowainghat Police Station on Wednesday in connection with the incident.

Ranjit Chandra Sarkar was the organising secretary of the Sylhet district unit of the Awami League, whose activities are currently banned. He has been in hiding since 5 August, 2024. There has been speculation in Sylhet's political circles that he left the country across the border nearly two years ago. His reported presence at a secret gathering has triggered discussions on social media about how he returned and managed to hold the meeting.

No senior official of Sylhet district police was willing to comment on Ranjit Chandra Sarkar's current whereabouts. However, he has been described as a fugitive in the case.

Although Ranjit Chandra Sarkar was the former MP for Sunamganj-1, which comprises Tahirpur, Jamalganj, Dharmapasha and Madhyanagar, the case says the meeting took place in Gowainghat, Sylhet.