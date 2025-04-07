US embassy in Dhaka alerts its citizens in the wake of demonstration

The US embassy in Dhaka has alerted its citizens due to demonstrations launched in protest of Israeli strikes on Gaza of Palestine.

The alert notice was posted on the website of US embassy in Dhaka, Facebook page and X (former Twitter) handle on Monday.

According to the post, demonstrations are expected to take place throughout the day on 7 April 2025.

Review personal security plans; remain aware of your surroundings, including local events; and monitor local news stations for updates.

Due to potential increased traffic and intended protest movement to the embassy, the US Embassy will limit afternoon public services on 7 April 2025.