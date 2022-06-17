Sylhet city dwellers rush to buy bricks, sand, cement

The floods in different upazilas of Sylhet have deteriorated fast in the past 24 hours. The water level has risen so fast that people in many areas could not even arrange dry food and potable water. Their kitchens are already under water.

Many areas are almost neck-deep in water. As a result communication between villages has snapped. Besides, a large number of people in Companiganj and Gowainghat upazilas have become stranded as water entered their houses.