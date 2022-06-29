Sylhet flood may worsen, fear of flood in northern region

The centre said heavy rain has begun in Assam, Meghalaya, Jalpaiguri and Sikkim that could continue for two or three more days. As a result, the water level of northern region’s main rivers, including Teesta, Atrai, Dharla, Dudkumar, Korotoa, Tangon, Purnabhaba and Kulik, may rise.
In the last 24 hours, India’s Arunachal recorded 183 millimeters rain, Cherrapunji 93 and Jalpaiguri 97.
Flood forecasting and warning centre engineer Arifuzzman Bhuiyan said the flood situation in Sylhet may worsen for one or two more days, then will be improved. There is a fear that Teesta basin may be submerged in the flood water.