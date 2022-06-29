Sylhet flood may worsen, fear of flood in northern region

The incessant rain has started in Assam and West Bengal, which will cause onrush of upstream water to Bangladesh through Brahmaputra and Teesta rivers.

According to the flood forecasting and warning centre, the flood in Sylhet and Sunamganj may deteriorate due to onrush of water while the low-lying areas in several districts of northern region of the country, including Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Kurigram and Panchagarh, may inundate in flood water.