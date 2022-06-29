Bangladesh

Sylhet flood may worsen, fear of flood in northern region

Water continues to rise in Teesta river, worsening the flood situation further in Nilphamari. This picture was taken on 19 June 2022.
The incessant rain has started in Assam and West Bengal, which will cause onrush of upstream water to Bangladesh through Brahmaputra and Teesta rivers.

According to the flood forecasting and warning centre, the flood in Sylhet and Sunamganj may deteriorate due to onrush of water while the low-lying areas in several districts of northern region of the country, including Lalmonirhat, Nilphamari, Kurigram and Panchagarh, may inundate in flood water.

The centre said heavy rain has begun in Assam, Meghalaya, Jalpaiguri and Sikkim that could continue for two or three more days. As a result, the water level of northern region’s main rivers, including Teesta, Atrai, Dharla, Dudkumar, Korotoa, Tangon, Purnabhaba and Kulik, may rise.

In the last 24 hours, India’s Arunachal recorded 183 millimeters rain, Cherrapunji 93 and Jalpaiguri 97.

Flood forecasting and warning centre engineer Arifuzzman Bhuiyan said the flood situation in Sylhet may worsen for one or two more days, then will be improved. There is a fear that Teesta basin may be submerged in the flood water.

