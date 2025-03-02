Probe report in Sagar-Runi murder case on 15 April

A court here today set 15 April for filing a probe report in the sensational case lodged over the murders of journalist couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi, extending the deadline for the submission of the report for 116th time.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate MA Azharul Islam passed the order, allowing a time plea of the prosecution as the investigation agency failed to submit the report on Sunday.

The journalist couple was brutally murdered at their rented flat in the city's West Rajabazar on 11 February, 2012, in the presence of their (then) four-year-old son Mahir Sarwar Megh.

Runi's brother Nawser Alam filed a murder case with Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.