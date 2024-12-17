Reform Commission to recommend scrapping police verification for passports, govt jobs

He said, "Police verification for job recruitment and other matters is now mandatory, but we are recommending its removal. It should not be required anywhere."

"As a citizen, obtaining a passport is your right. Why should you need police verification? In England, when you apply for a passport, it simply arrives through the post office," the Reform Commission Chairman added.

The meeting was also attended by Mohammad Mokhlesur Rahman, Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, and other members of the Commission.