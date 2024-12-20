EU releases €1m in humanitarian aid to respond to spread of hepatitis C in refugee camps of Cox’s Bazar
The EU has released €1 million (around 125 million Bangladeshi taka) in humanitarian aid to contain the spread of hepatitis C in the refugee camps of Cox’s Bazar. This funding will support the response plan outlined by the World Health Organisation and other partners providing healthcare in the camps.
This plan includes the screening of almost 475 000 people, as well as treatment for some 135 000 patients. Prevention activities will also be carried out, for instance infection prevention and control and waste management, as well as risk communication and community engagement with the affected population.
This new funding comes in addition to the more than €54 million already allocated in humanitarian assistance to Bangladesh
Background
Hosting around one million Rohingya refugees, the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar currently register a high prevalence of hepatitis C, affecting nearly a third of the population. The infection rate is the highest of any population in the world.
In addition to the challenges of hepatitis C, Rohingya refugees continue to be heavily reliant on humanitarian assistance to meet their basic needs, and there remains a lack of durable solutions for this protracted crisis.
