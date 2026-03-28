Chakaria Sundarbans can be restored with long-term scientific planning

As a primary condition for reforestation, he emphasized restoring natural water flow and the normal rhythm of tides. He explained that mangrove plants with aerial roots can survive in saline environments, but excessive salinity and prolonged waterlogging hinder their growth. Therefore, it is necessary to gradually reduce soil salinity, restore the natural process of sediment deposition, and initiate planting of local tree species such as sundari, gewa, and goran. At the same time, the area should remain free from human interference for several years so that seedlings can grow naturally.

Highlighting the importance of mangrove restoration in the context of climate change, he said the government has undertaken an initiative to plant 250 million trees across the country. To make this program effective, priority must be given to restoring mangroves in coastal areas. Planned plantation of local species in degraded areas will not only increase forest cover but also help control salinity, conserve biodiversity, and reduce damage from natural disasters.

Professor Mohammad Al Amin also remarked that restoring the Chakaria Sundarbans would require “a reverse journey.” Lands that have long been leased for shrimp farming or other uses must gradually be brought back under forest management. However, before doing so, it is essential to create alternative employment opportunities for local people. Without ensuring livelihoods, reclaiming leased land would not be realistic.

He further stated that research is needed to determine how quickly the physical and biological properties of the soil can be restored. Due to prolonged exposure to saline water, a hard saline layer or “soil pan” has formed on the surface. This layer must be broken down and the soil restored to a condition where seeds can germinate and microbial activity can resume. Through the interaction of soil, water, and microorganisms, a functional ecosystem can gradually be rebuilt.