Chakaria Sundarbans can be restored with long-term scientific planning
Professor Mohammad Al Amin of the Department of Forestry and Environmental Science at the University of Chittagong believes that the Chakaria Sundarbans can be restored if scientific planning and long-term initiatives are undertaken. According to him, if shrimp farming is controlled and the natural flow of water along with the normal tidal patterns are restored, this mangrove forest could gradually regenerate.
He made these remarks today, Saturday at 4:00pm, at a discussion titled “How to Recover the Lost Sundarbans,” held at the Chakaria upazila parishad meeting hall. The event, organised by Prothom Alo, was attended by local residents, researchers, environmental activists, and people from various professions.
Participants in the discussion included Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, Conservator of Forests for the Chattogram region Molla Rezaul Karim, Prothom Alo associate editor Lazzat Enab Mohsi, Chakaria upazila assistant commissioner (land) Rupayan Dev, District Fisheries Officer Md. Nazmul Huda, researcher Syed Moinul Anwar, among others.
At the event, Professor Mohammad Al Amin said that a mangrove forest is not just a collection of trees; it is a complex ecosystem. This ecosystem protects coastal areas from natural disasters, controls soil salinity, and provides a safe habitat for biodiversity. However, due to long-term shrimp farming, the soil structure and salinity levels of the Chakaria Sundarbans have changed significantly. As a result, the natural conditions necessary for tree growth have been destroyed.
Professor Mohammad Al Amin said, “I first came to this forest as a student in the 1980s. I also came later as a teacher. The forest disappeared right before my eyes.”
As a primary condition for reforestation, he emphasized restoring natural water flow and the normal rhythm of tides. He explained that mangrove plants with aerial roots can survive in saline environments, but excessive salinity and prolonged waterlogging hinder their growth. Therefore, it is necessary to gradually reduce soil salinity, restore the natural process of sediment deposition, and initiate planting of local tree species such as sundari, gewa, and goran. At the same time, the area should remain free from human interference for several years so that seedlings can grow naturally.
Highlighting the importance of mangrove restoration in the context of climate change, he said the government has undertaken an initiative to plant 250 million trees across the country. To make this program effective, priority must be given to restoring mangroves in coastal areas. Planned plantation of local species in degraded areas will not only increase forest cover but also help control salinity, conserve biodiversity, and reduce damage from natural disasters.
Professor Mohammad Al Amin also remarked that restoring the Chakaria Sundarbans would require “a reverse journey.” Lands that have long been leased for shrimp farming or other uses must gradually be brought back under forest management. However, before doing so, it is essential to create alternative employment opportunities for local people. Without ensuring livelihoods, reclaiming leased land would not be realistic.
He further stated that research is needed to determine how quickly the physical and biological properties of the soil can be restored. Due to prolonged exposure to saline water, a hard saline layer or “soil pan” has formed on the surface. This layer must be broken down and the soil restored to a condition where seeds can germinate and microbial activity can resume. Through the interaction of soil, water, and microorganisms, a functional ecosystem can gradually be rebuilt.
However, he noted that the entire process would not be easy. For many years, various groups have economically benefited from these lands, and ownership or control has changed hands over time. As a result, reclaiming land from current users could be a major challenge. For this reason, alternative livelihoods and compensation mechanisms must be clearly defined. At the same time, active participation and genuine commitment from policymakers and politicians are essential.
Professor Al Amin also stressed the need to consider how much importance is being given to this forest at the national level and how current land users will be compensated. Only after resolving these issues an the main restoration work begin.
He added that, initially, salt-tolerant grasses and wetland plants should be used to rehabilitate the land. Subsequently, based on site-specific planning, suitable species should be selected, seedlings produced, planted, and protected.
According to Professor Mohammad Al Amin, although uncertainties remain, with planned research, long-term commitment, and effective implementation, it may be possible to restore at least a part of the lost Chakaria Sundarbans
The tragic history of the forest
The Chakaria Sundarbans was once one of the oldest mangrove (aerial-rooted) forests in the subcontinent. The dense forest was once roughly bounded as follows: to the east by the Arakan Road, to the northeast by settlements, agricultural land, and salt fields, and directly to the south by the Maheshkhali Channel. The part of the forest west of the Matamuhuri River was known as the Rampur area, while the eastern side was called Charan Dwip.
Chakaria upazila town lies on the route from Chattogram to Cox’s Bazar. Numerous shops line both sides of Chakaria. The Badrakhali Road runs along the right side of the highway. Traveling along this road toward Badrakhali, as far west as one can go, there are only salt enclosures on both sides.
On July 24 last year, Prothom Alo published an investigative report, “The Forest with Only One Tree.” After the report was published, discussions began among local residents, researchers from various universities, and policymakers about the forest.
According to the report, this forest once covered about 21,102 acres in Chakaria upazila of Cox’s Bazar. However, over the past few decades, due to “ill-conceived” development and unchecked human greed, it has turned into a “salt desert.” At present, only a single sundari tree remains, standing as a silent and tragic witness to the lost forest.
Researchers say that even now it may be possible to restore the Chakaria forest, but it would be extremely complex. It would require strong political will from the government, cancellation of shrimp farm leases, and leaving the area undisturbed for several years.
The report states that the destruction of the forest began in the mid-1970s. Due to flawed development policies promoted by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank, and under pressure of loan conditions, the government started leasing this natural resource for export-oriented shrimp farming. In the 1980s, large parts of the forest were cleared to create hundreds of shrimp enclosures. Donor agencies claimed this would reduce waterlogging and boost the economy, but in reality, it led to a long-term environmental disaster. By 1995, the forest area had shrunk to just 866 acres, and today it has effectively reached zero.
The death of this forest is not just the loss of trees but the collapse of a rich ecosystem. Multiple studies show that at least 400,000 people lost their traditional occupations and livelihoods due to the forest’s destruction. Around 20 species of fish, as well as numerous wild animals including tigers, deer, and crocodiles, have permanently disappeared from the area. Soil salinity in Chakaria has now risen to such levels that cultivating rice or vegetables is nearly impossible. As a result, the country loses ecosystem services worth at least $16 million annually.
The most severe impact has been on public health. Research by icddr,b shows that rising local temperatures due to deforestation have increased the risk of miscarriage among women in the area by 25%. Additionally, rates of respiratory problems and kidney diseases among children are alarmingly high. The devastating 1991 Bangladesh Cyclone, which caused massive loss of life, was worsened by the absence of this natural protective barrier.
Researchers say that even now it may be possible to restore the Chakaria forest, but it would be extremely complex. It would require strong political will from the government, cancellation of shrimp farm leases, and leaving the area undisturbed for several years.