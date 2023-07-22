86ps human rights defenders face various obstacles, CGS report says

The overall human rights situation in the country deteriorated in the past decade while Human Rights Defenders (HRDS) are being subjected to threats, harassment, intimidation, and persecution from state and non-state actors. Legal and extra-legal measures are being used by the government and state agencies to deter the Defenders from their efforts to uphold the inalienable rights of the people.

This has been revealed at a report titled ‘Who defends the defenders ? The predicament of human rights activists in Bangladesh’ done by Center for Governance Studies.

Illinois State University, USA’s distinguished professor and non-resident senior fellow of Atlantic Council Ali Riaz, who was the principal investigator of the report, shared the outcome of the work at a city hotel on Saturday.