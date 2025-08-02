Mahmuduzzaman captured photos of 10,000 graffiti travelling across districts

In Rangpur, Mahmuduzzaman paused for a while in front of a graffito on a school wall- a guillotine cutting through a pencil, with the words “If you cut off the head, I can write again.”

In Dhaka’s Mirpur, near the Bangla College, another graffito caught his eye for its powerful language. He captured the message in his camera: “When soaked in water, one changes clothes; when soaked in sweat, one changes fate; and when soaked in blood, one changes history.”

Through photographing graffiti and wall writings, Mahmuduzzaman has often found himself moved and deeply contemplative over the words and imagery. “For so long, we used to say the walls have ears,” he reflects “But the Gen-Z has shown that walls have mouths too.”

Mahmuduzzaman studied history at Jahangirnagar University and is an associate fellow of the UK-based Royal Historical Society. As a journalist and researcher, he has spent more than two decades working to present Bangladesh’s proud history to children, teenagers, and the public.

Since the start of the anti-discrimination movement, he observed the growing presence of graffiti artworks and wall writings in cities and towns. Realising that these images would not last forever, washed away by rain, erased, or lost to demolition, he felt compelled to preserve this “voice of the walls.”