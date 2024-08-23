When innocence meets injustice: At least 70 children killed

Samirur Rahman (11) was about to close the windows during the chaotic situation on 19 July. In the blink of an eye, a bullet coming through the window pierced his head, entering through his eye and exiting through the back of his head, killing him instantly. Samir was a fifth-grade student at a madrasa. Just like Samir, many others died by bullets despite staying in their safe places, their own houses.

Saad Mahmud Khan (14) was fatally shot on 20 July, while playing with his cousin on the roof of a house in the Shahibagh area in Savar. From the rooftop, he noticed smoke on a nearby road. Driven by curiosity, he went to the New Market side of the road, where he was caught in police firing. Rhea Gope (6) got killed right in her father’s arms. On 20 July, she was playing on the roof of her house in the Noyamati area of Narayanganj. When the shooting began, her father picked her up in his arms. Suddenly, a bullet struck Riya's head. After hearing loud noises, little Abdul Ahad (4) went to the balcony of their 8th-floor flat to see what was happening on the afternoon of July 19. Suddenly, a deadly bullet struck his right eye, and the child collapsed on the floor. The next day, he died while being in the ICU of Dhaka Medical College Hospital. On 5th August, after Sheikh Hasina stepped down, Jabir Ibrahim (6), was shot dead when he went to see the victory march with his parents.

Shafiq Uddin Ahmed Ahnaf (17) used to go to the protests from the beginning. One day when he came back home with serious rubber bullet wounds, he told his parents that he didn't want to lead his life like a coward. He wanted his family to be proud of him. On 4 August, Ahnaf was found shot dead in Mirpur 10. His family and friends are all proud of him. But the grief of losing him is unimaginable. Ahnaf was a student first-year student at BAF Shaheen College. On 18 August, when their final exams restarted, the college authority showed their love and respect by keeping flowers with his name in his empty seat. BAF Shaheen College’s lecturer in Finance, Borhan Uddin captured this moment and shared it on Facebook. Within a few moments, the picture went viral.