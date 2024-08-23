Opinion
When innocence meets injustice: At least 70 children killed
Women who lose their husbands are widows, men who lose their wives are widowers and children who lose their parents are orphans. But there’s no word for parents who lose their child. That is because there is not a single word in this world that can describe that excruciating pain.
It all started with the students’ peaceful protest against the irrational quota system. But eventually, it turned into a mass upsurge when images of brutal attacks began pouring in. After the death of Abu Sayeed who died with his arms spread wide as a policeman shot him on 16 July, the common people from all over the country joined the protest with the students. Pent-up anger among the people took this student-led protest as a platform to express their dissatisfaction. Hundreds of unarmed people were killed by the lethal weapons used by the police and Chhatra League. But why did it take the government so long to reach a consensus on the disproportionate quota system, which was illogical from the beginning? Did we have to pay such a heavy price for this verdict?
On 16 August 2024, the United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) published a report titled "Preliminary Analysis of Recent Protests and Unrest in Bangladesh". According to the report, between July 16 and August 11, more than 600 people were killed in the quota reform movement, where 32 were children. The report also said that the reported death toll is likely lower than the actual number, as information collection has been impeded by movement restrictions from the curfew and the internet shutdown. According to Prothom Alo, 626 people were found dead from 16 July to 16 August. Of these, 70 were children (below 18 years). This information was collected from various hospitals and victims’ families. Nevertheless, these children are not just statistics, they are someone’s child, sibling, or friend.
“One day you'll leave this world behind, so live a life you will remember”. Farhan Faiyaaz (17), a student at Residential Model College, had written this on his Facebook bio. Tragically, Farhan was killed on 18 July in Dhanmondi during the quota reform movement. Nazia Khan, Farhan’s relative, posted a smiling picture with Farhan on Facebook, writing, "This is my Farhan Faiyaaz. He is dead now. I want justice."
A photo clicked by Jibon Ahmed of Golam Nafiz (17), dangling from the rickshaw footrest, went viral on social media after being published on the daily Manab Zamin's front page. Nafiz was shot during the clash on 4 August and was placed on a rickshaw footrest by the police. He was still alive, gripping the rickshaw frame. This photograph ultimately led Nafiz’s parents to his body in Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital’s morgue.
Shahriar Khan Anas (16) was a 10th grader at Adarsha Academy Gandaria, Dhaka. On the morning of 5 August, Anas went to the protest after writing a letter to his parents. He wrote, "Ma, I’m going to the protest. I can't hold back anymore. I’m sorry, Abbujan, but I'm going, even if it means disobeying you. I can’t stay at home like a selfish person while our brothers are fighting for our future, sacrificing their lives. If a disabled person and a 7-year-old child can join the protest, then why can’t I? We all have to die someday, so it’s better to die like a hero by bullets than to live as a coward at home. A true man is one who sacrifices his life for others. Don’t be sad if I don’t return alive—be proud of me. Please forgive me for all the mistakes I've made in my life."
On 18 July, Khalid Hasan (16), a first-year student at Ideal College in Dhanmondi, was returning to his home after offering prayers at the Azimpur Government Staff Quarter Mosque. There he noticed a group of protesters rushing into the colony. Without any warning, police began firing indiscriminately. Khalid’s body was found with at least 70 shotgun pellets in his body. His family, devastated, insisted that he had no involvement in the protest and was simply on his way home from prayers. Usually, the law enforcers, when forced to, shoot at legs. They don’t usually fire indiscriminately. But a contrasting picture was seen this time.
Samirur Rahman (11) was about to close the windows during the chaotic situation on 19 July. In the blink of an eye, a bullet coming through the window pierced his head, entering through his eye and exiting through the back of his head, killing him instantly. Samir was a fifth-grade student at a madrasa. Just like Samir, many others died by bullets despite staying in their safe places, their own houses.
Saad Mahmud Khan (14) was fatally shot on 20 July, while playing with his cousin on the roof of a house in the Shahibagh area in Savar. From the rooftop, he noticed smoke on a nearby road. Driven by curiosity, he went to the New Market side of the road, where he was caught in police firing. Rhea Gope (6) got killed right in her father’s arms. On 20 July, she was playing on the roof of her house in the Noyamati area of Narayanganj. When the shooting began, her father picked her up in his arms. Suddenly, a bullet struck Riya's head. After hearing loud noises, little Abdul Ahad (4) went to the balcony of their 8th-floor flat to see what was happening on the afternoon of July 19. Suddenly, a deadly bullet struck his right eye, and the child collapsed on the floor. The next day, he died while being in the ICU of Dhaka Medical College Hospital. On 5th August, after Sheikh Hasina stepped down, Jabir Ibrahim (6), was shot dead when he went to see the victory march with his parents.
Shafiq Uddin Ahmed Ahnaf (17) used to go to the protests from the beginning. One day when he came back home with serious rubber bullet wounds, he told his parents that he didn't want to lead his life like a coward. He wanted his family to be proud of him. On 4 August, Ahnaf was found shot dead in Mirpur 10. His family and friends are all proud of him. But the grief of losing him is unimaginable. Ahnaf was a student first-year student at BAF Shaheen College. On 18 August, when their final exams restarted, the college authority showed their love and respect by keeping flowers with his name in his empty seat. BAF Shaheen College’s lecturer in Finance, Borhan Uddin captured this moment and shared it on Facebook. Within a few moments, the picture went viral.
Just like Ahnaf, Farhan, Ahad, Rhea, Samir, Jabir, Nafiz, and Anas, many lives were cut short by bullets before they could fully bloom. Everyone will remember them for their heroic death but their absence won’t be filled. People are now doing street art all over the country, to show respect for the martyrs. At first, it was just a simple demand for a logical change in the quota system. But the hypocritical government could not even fulfill that simple demand before hundreds of people died for the government’s orders. In the history of independent Bangladesh, no other movement had more than 600 causalities where 62 of them were children. In 1971, we fought for our independence against another country. But this time we had to fight with our own government and our own people. Can anything be more shameful than this?
Maybe after a few months, we won’t be as emotional for these children as we are now; except their parents. But the graffiti of Rhea Gope with a headband, the banner in front of Dhaka Residential Model College about Farhan Faiyaaz, and the viral picture of Golam Nafiz dangling on the rickshaw; will always make us remember what they sacrificed for the country.
As we mourn for the lives we have lost, let this tragedy be a wake-up call; a reminder that no demand for justice should ever be met with the blood of our children. Just as we reformed the quota system, we need to reform ourselves and our country for the amelioration of the next generations.
* Rumaiysa M Rahman is an HSC examinee from Dhaka City College ([email protected])