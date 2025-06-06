Eid holidays: Tourists lured with offers galore
The official Eid holiday is a stretch of 10 days this time. Due to visa complications of several countries, international travel has become limited to only a few destinations. Even so, many hotels and resorts across the country are not receiving the expected bookings during the long break. All sorts of discounts are being offered to attract tourists. Some are offering up to 55 per cent off room rates, and in some cases, offering a third night free if guests stay for two nights.
In recent years, overseas travel during the holidays has increased. This would have been the same this year because of the extended holiday, but India's visa service has been suspended for long and visas to United Arab Emirates are also unavailable. It has become difficult to avail visas to popular tourist destinations like Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia too in recent times. As a result, interest in traveling to nearby countries such as Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Bhutan has risen.
There is general less interest to travel during Eid-ul Azha. And many don't want to travel in June because of the rains. This time the rains have begun early and so many of the hotels and resorts will have low occupancy.
This is was learnt from the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB), Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB), Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Bangladesh, Tourism Resort Industries Association of Bangladesh, Cox's Bazar Kolatoli Hotel-Resort Owners’ Association, and several travel agents.
According to TOAB members, facing all sorts of obstacles to foreign travel, tourists are looking to holiday destinations within the country. Three days of the long holiday will be spent on Eid festivities. It is from the day after Eid basically that the tourists will set out. With rainy weather during this break, the hotels and resorts are trying to attract people with all sorts of lucrative offers.
Former president of TOAB, Shiblul Azam Qureshi, told Prothom Alo that it has become hard to avail visas for overseas travel. Doors are completely shut on the popular destination India. It is taking inordinate time to get a visa for Thailand, and no everyone is being issued a visa either. So the interest is now more towards tourism within the country.
The seaside town Cox's Bazar tops the list of holiday destinations within the country. The hotels and resorts there are sprucing up to welcome the holiday crowd. Interest is Sylhet has waned due to the floods there. And in Bandarban, the upazila administration has declared 10 resorts temporarily closed due to the risk of landslides. The tourists are attracted to the haors (wetlands) of Sunamganj and the mangrove forest Sundarbans. There are also resorts in Maulvibazar and Gazipur offering discounts to pull in tourists.
Farzana Neela is going on vacation with her family to Kenya. She says she loves to travel overseas whenever they get a holiday, but it's not always possible due to steep airfares. This time they are using the opportunity of the long holiday to visit this African country.
Hotels and resorts in Cox's Bazar are declaring all sorts of offers to lure in the tourists. All sorts of packages are being offered too at attractive rates. These offers are being made from 5 to 14 June. The five-star Sayeman Beach Resort in Cox's Bazar is offering up to 31 per cent discount from 8 to 13 June. Baywatch Hotel is giving a 35 per cent discount. Mermaid Beach Resort is also lowering its room rates.
Farhana Hossain is heading to Cox’s Bazar the day before Eid. She said she has booked a three-night stay at Mermaid Beach Resort. Taking advantage of the attractive discounts, she’s decided to spend a few days at the beach with her family. They try to travel whenever they get the chance.
There are over 500 hotels, motels, and resorts in Cox’s Bazar, with a daily capacity of more than 200,000 guests. According to the local Hotel-Motel and Guesthouse Owners’ Association, most bookings start coming in the day after Eid. Compared to last year, bookings are significantly lower this time. St. Martin’s Island is closed, and travel to Moheshkhali and Sonadia is currently restricted. The sea remains rough, which is also a deterrent.
Mokim Khan, general secretary of the Kolatoli Hotel-Resort Owners’ Association in Cox’s Bazar, told Prothom Alo that the peak booking period for the Eid holidays is mainly between 9 and 11 June. As of 4 June, top-tier star hotels had reached 82 per cent occupancy, while other hotels had up to 55 per cent of their rooms booked. Cox’s Bazar may receive around 500,000 to 600,000 tourists this Eid.
In Sylhet, Nazimgarh Resort is offering a “book two rooms, get one free” deal. Dusai Resort in Moulvibazar has announced discounted packages. Backyard Retreat in Kamalganj is offering up to 55 per cent off and a free night for bookings of three nights. Chuti Resort in Gazipur is giving a 55 per cent discount, with similar offers at their other two resorts. The Palace Luxury Resort in Habiganj is running various package offers throughout June.
Taufiq Rahman, Secretary General of the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Bangladesh Chapter, told Prothom Alo that although many people are interested in traveling abroad, high airfares and visa complications are preventing them from doing so. In Nepal, for example, airfares doubled starting the day after Eid, and tickets are nearly impossible to find. As a result, most tourists are heading to Cox’s Bazar, with relatively low interest in other local destinations this year.