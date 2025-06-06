Eid holidays: Tourists lured with offers galore

This is was learnt from the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB), Association of Travel Agents of Bangladesh (ATAB), Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) Bangladesh, Tourism Resort Industries Association of Bangladesh, Cox's Bazar Kolatoli Hotel-Resort Owners’ Association, and several travel agents.

According to TOAB members, facing all sorts of obstacles to foreign travel, tourists are looking to holiday destinations within the country. Three days of the long holiday will be spent on Eid festivities. It is from the day after Eid basically that the tourists will set out. With rainy weather during this break, the hotels and resorts are trying to attract people with all sorts of lucrative offers.

Former president of TOAB, Shiblul Azam Qureshi, told Prothom Alo that it has become hard to avail visas for overseas travel. Doors are completely shut on the popular destination India. It is taking inordinate time to get a visa for Thailand, and no everyone is being issued a visa either. So the interest is now more towards tourism within the country.