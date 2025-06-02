Death sentence for Pradeep, Liaqat, life sentence for 6 others upheld

On 31 July 2020, at around 9:30 pm, retired army Major Sinha Md. Rashed Khan was shot dead at the Shamlapur check post on the Cox’s Bazar–Teknaf Marine Drive road.

The Cox’s Bazar District and Sessions Judge’s Court delivered its verdict in the case on 31 January 2022, sentencing OC Pradeep Kumar Das and Inspector Liaqat Ali to death, and six others to life imprisonment.

When a trial court hands down a death sentence, it must be approved by the High Court before it can be implemented—a process known as a death reference case. Additionally, the convicted individuals are entitled to file jail appeals, regular appeals, and other legal petitions. Typically, the death reference and all related appeals are heard together.