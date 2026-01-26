Gazette granting indemnity to July uprising participants

According to a press release from the Ministry of Law, the President issued the ‘July Uprising (Protection and Indemnity) Ordinance, 2026’ on 25 January.

Prior to this, the draft of the ordinance was approved at a meeting of the advisory council chaired by chief advisor professor Muhammad Yunus on 15 January.

The ordinance states that if any case, charge, or proceeding was initiated against an uprising participant solely due to their involvement in the July uprising, the public prosecutor or any government-appointed lawyer shall apply to the concerned court for its withdrawal. Upon such application, the court will refrain from taking any further action regarding the case, considering it withdrawn, and the accused will be immediately discharged or acquitted, as applicable.