HRW urges police not to use excessive force against protesting garment workers

The US-based international human rights organisation Human Rights Watch (HRW) has called on the police in Bangladesh not to use excessive force against garment workers protesting for higher wages. The organisation has also called for those responsible for violence to be held accountable.

HRW made the appeal to the Bangladeshi authorities in a report published yesterday, Thursday. The report is available on HRW’s website.

The report said, Bangladesh police have used batons and tear gas to disperse thousands of garment workers protesting for higher wages. Violence by thugs allegedly linked to factory owners and political parties, arson, factory vandalism, and attacks on police have all been reported.