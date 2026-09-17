DUCSU museum displays photographs of Abdul Malek: Who was he, and how was he killed?

Following the renovation of the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) museum, three photographs of Muhammad Ali Jinnah have been added, while a standalone photograph of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been removed.

In addition, photographs of Abdul Malek, a former leader of the Islamic Chhatra Sangha, have been incorporated. The archive now features a portrait of him alongside a photograph of his dead body.

The caption beneath Abdul Malek’s photograph, provided by DUCSU, reads, “On his way back after addressing an education seminar, he was severely injured in an attack by opponents and subsequently passed away.”

On 14 September, DUCSU General Secretary SM Farhad stated that the archive presents the history of individuals and students who fell victim to collective violence throughout Dhaka University's history. In his words, “This is a duty towards history.”

Contemporary newspapers documented the clashes, the injuries sustained, and the death of Abdul Malek. However, specific identifying details regarding who inflicted the fatal blow remain unavailable.