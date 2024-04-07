Govt plans to increase recurrent expenditure to 9.5pc by FY26

The government is set to increase its recurrent expenditure from 8.7 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the current fiscal year 2023-24 to 9 per cent in 2024-25, with a further rise to 9.5 per cent in 2025-26 (FY26).

This projection marks a notable increase, according to the Finance Division of the Ministry of Finance. Over the past five years, the recurrent expenditure averaged 7.4 per cent of GDP, highlighting a significant upward trend in government spending.

Recurrent expenditure encompasses salaries for government employees, goods and services purchases, subsidies, transfer payments, and interest on both domestic and foreign loans. The government is keen on optimising these expenditures, particularly the pay and allowances for public service, to ensure effective delivery of services.