No security threat, yet remaining vigilant: DG RAB

Director general (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) M Khurshid Hossain on Monday said that although there is no threat of militant attack on the occasion of Tuesday's International Mother Language Day, the elite force is continuing its surveillance, report UNB.

The DG RAB came up with the remark in response to questions from reporters after inspecting the security measures at the central Shaheed Minar premises for 21 February.