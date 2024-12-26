Fire at the secretariat
Sabotage or not to be known after investigation: Home adviser
Home adviser lieutenant general (Retd) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said whether the fire incident at the secretariat is a sabotage or not to be known after an investigation
He made the remark while answering queries during a briefing at the secretariat on Thursday morning.
Jahangir Alam also said the source of fire will also be revealed after the investigation.
The home adviser said a high-level committee comprising 5 to 11 members will be formed to investigate the fire incident.
He entered the secretariat at around 8:45am today, Thursday. Housing and public works adviser also entered the secretariat.
The fire, which broke out at the building No 7 of the secretariat, was brought under control after six hours. A total of 19 units of the fire service worked to extinguish the fire.
At the briefing, the home adviser said the fire broke out at 1:50am. The fire fighters reached the spot at around 1:54am. The fire was brought under control at 8:05am.
He said the fire broke out at the 6th floor of the building first and it spread to the 7th and 8th floors. One has died in connection with the fire incident while two to three others were injured .