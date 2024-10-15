EU announces €21.5m in humanitarian aid for Asia-Pacific region, new Air Bridge flights

The announcements come as Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič, is visiting the Philippines and Indonesia this week to reinforce cooperation in disaster preparedness and response with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other countries in the region.

In this regard, today Commissioner Lenarčič will represent the EU at the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction in Manila, Philippines where he will highlight the EU’s commitment to supporting disaster preparedness and response, both in the EU and beyond. The EU recently supported the Philippines following typhoons Yagi and Gaemi.

New agreement on EU-ASEAN disaster management

Later this week in Jakarta, the Commissioner will attend the signature of an agreement on disaster management between the EU’s department for Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG ECHO) and ASEAN’s Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre).