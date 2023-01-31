Power tariff at bulk, retail level hiked, effective 1 Feb

A notification has been issued to increase power tariff to be effective from 1 February at bulk and retail level. The Power Division published the gazette notification on Monday that has been released today, Tuesday.

Electricity prices have jumped by executive orders bypassing the Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC), the regulatory body of the power and energy sector. The average price per unit has been increased by 5 per cent. In the last 14 years, power tariff has been increased for the 11th time at the consumer level.