Power tariff at bulk, retail level hiked, effective 1 Feb

Earlier, BERC increased electricity prices by 19.92 per cent at the bulk level last November. It was implemented from December. Bulk price shot for the 10th time in 14 years. After that six power distribution companies applied to BERC to increase the retail prices from December.
BERC heard these applications on 8 January. It had been asked to render its opinion by January 15. After that BERC was supposed to announce the new price. The price was increased by the executive order of the government before that.