Students demonstrate at DU demanding release of journo Samsuzzaman

Democratic Student Council, a student organisation formed with the leaders and activists of various left-leaning student organizations, has demonstrated on Dhaka University campus demanding release of Prothom Alo journalist Samsuddin.
They brought out a protest procession from the Madhur Canteen of Dhaka University around 12.30 pm which ended at Raju Sculpture with a rally on its premises around 12.45 pm, reports UNB.
Their other demands include abolishing the Digital Security Act (DSA), stopping extra judicial killings, and justice for Sultana Jesmin who died allegedly under RAB custody.
Dilip Roy, general secretary of Biplopi Chhatra Maitri, said, “The journalist was picked up in the early morning when people were sleeping. We have to move against this fascist government. Our promise is that we will fight with our last drop of blood against the fascist government that wants to suppress our voices.”
Mitu Sarkar, president of Bangladesh Chhatra Federation, said, “The act of abducting people and preventing the protesting voices by using DSA and detaining them in civil dress are the clear sign of a fascist government. We all have to stand against such activities.”
Prothom Alo reporter Samsuzzaman, working in Savar near the capital Dhaka, was picked up from his house in Ambagan area near Jahangirnagar University in the early hours of Wednesday morning by the CID allegedly for publishing a fake and fabricated news. Later he was sued under DSA on the same day and a Dhaka court sent him jail on Thursday rejecting his bail plea.