Students demonstrate at DU demanding release of journo Samsuzzaman

Democratic Student Council, a student organisation formed with the leaders and activists of various left-leaning student organizations, has demonstrated on Dhaka University campus demanding release of Prothom Alo journalist Samsuddin.

They brought out a protest procession from the Madhur Canteen of Dhaka University around 12.30 pm which ended at Raju Sculpture with a rally on its premises around 12.45 pm, reports UNB.