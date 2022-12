The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to keep hoisting the distant warning signal number two as the squally weather may affect the maritime ports, North Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, reports BSS.

"The cyclonic storm 'MANDOUS' over southwest bay and adjoining area moved west-north westwards over the same area and was centered at 6am today about 1,650 kilometer (km) southwest of Chattogram port, 1,590 km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 1,565 km southwest of Mongla port and 1,550 km southwest of Payra port," a Met Office release said in a special weather bulletin number-5 today.