Contracts with Hajj service providers must end by 14 Feb: Adviser Khalid

The government of Saudi Arabia has set 14 February as the deadline for completing agreements with Hajj service providers, with no possibility of extension, Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain has said.

“Although only four days left, nearly half of the registered pilgrims are yet to complete their contracts. If any pilgrim’s contract remains incomplete, neither the Saudi Arabia nor the Bangladesh government will take responsibility - the concerned agency must bear the consequences,” he said at a press conference at the Secretariat on Monday.