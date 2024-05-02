Milton Samaddar placed on 3-day remand
A Dhaka court on Thursday granted a three-day remand to Milton Samaddar, in a case filed on charges of cheating and forgery.
Dhaka additional chief metropolitan magistrate Tofazzal Hossain gave this order after the hearing on Thursday afternoon.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) sub inspector Jalal Hossain confirmed the development to Prothom Alo.
Police and court sources said Milton Samaddar is the founder of a charity organisation named ‘Child and Old Age Care’.
Police filed a case against Milton over various criminal activities including issuing fake death certificates through fraudulence. Police sought seven-day remand for him in the case while Milton's lawyers applied for bail to cancel the remand.
After hearing both sides, the court granted Milton Samaddar's three-day remand.
Earlier on Wednesday night, DMP’s Detective Branch (DB) picked Milton from Mirpur. Additional commissioner Harun-or-Rashid held a press briefing on Milton’s arrest at the DB headquarters on that night.
According to Milton, he founded Child and Old Age Care in Mirpur which provides shelter to helpless children and elderly people. He recently bought a land in Savar and constructed a permanent shelter there.
He maintains a 16-million follower-base on Facebook and carries out widespread fund-raising campaigns through the social media handles.
Recently, some media outlets reported different sorts of fraudulent activities against him, but he refused it through postings on his social media handles.
Meanwhile, a number of people, who once worked with him or have connections with his facility, raised similar allegations.