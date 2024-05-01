Police take Milton Samadder to custody for grilling
The police have taken Milton Samadder, founder of Child and Old Age Care, to custody for interrogation.
The Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s (DMP) Detective Branch (DB) picked him from Mirpur in Dhaka and took to their office on Wednesday.
Shah Alam, additional deputy commissioner of Mirpur Zone (DB), confirmed the development, saying he was taken to the police custody for interrogation against the backdrop of some reported allegations against him.
He founded the old age care in the capital’s Mirpur area. According to him, the facility provides shelter to helpless children and elderly people. They recently bought land in Savar and constructed a permanent shelter there.
He maintains a 16-million follower-base on facebook and carries out widespread fund-raising campaigns through the social media handles.
Recently, some media outlets reported different sorts of fraudulent activities against him, but he refused it through postings on his social media handles.
Meanwhile, a number of people, who once worked with him or have connections with his facility, raised similar allegations.
Additional commissioner (DB) Harun-or-Rashid would brief the media in details about the detentions, said Shah Alam.