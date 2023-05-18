PM expresses satisfaction over community clinic's global recognition

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina Thursday expressed satisfaction over getting global recognition of her brainchild community clinic reaching the healthcare services to every doorstep across the country.

"I even didn't know when the proposal (on community clinic) was placed to the United Nations (UN). The PR (Bangladesh's Permanent Resident in the UN) informed me after the resolution was passed unanimously," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said this while presiding over the weekly cabinet meeting at the cabinet room of the prime minister's office (PMO) here.

On behalf of the cabinet, information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud placed a proposal to thank the prime minister for her brainchild such humanitarian initiative.