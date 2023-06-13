20,988 foreigners work in Bangladesh: Home minister

At present, a total of 20,988 foreigners from 115 countries work in the country with valid work-permit, said the home minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

The home minister came up with the disclosure on Tuesday in replying to a question at the question-answer session of the parliament chaired by the speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

He said the foreigners have been employed in different development projects, mills-industries, NGOs and organisations.