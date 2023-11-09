RMG workers' unrest: 44 platoons of BGB deployed in Dhaka, adjacent areas

A total of 44 Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) platoons have been deployed in Dhaka and adjacent areas to beef up security in the readymade garment factories.
BGB troops have been deployed in Ashulia, Savar, Mirpur, Gazipur and other parts of the country, said Shariful Islam, public relations officer at BGB headquarters.
Garment factory workers in Dhaka and nearby areas returned to work on Sunday after demonstrating for 12 days for a minimum wage of Tk 23,000.
The government on Tuesday announced Tk 12,500 as minimum wage for entry-level readymade garment (RMG) factory workers, raising it by 56.25 per cent from the current wage.
The workers, however, have taken to roads once again declining the announced minimum wage.