Govt offers Tk 2m to deceased’s families, Tk 500,000 to injured ones

The government will provide financial assistance of Tk 2 million (Tk 20 lakh) to the family of each person killed and Tk 500,000 to each injured in the fighter jet crash at Milestone School and College in the capital.

Plus, the injured will receive free medical treatment.

The decision was taken today, Thursday, at a meeting of the advisory council chaired by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

Later in the afternoon, the chief adviser’s press secretary, Shafiqul Alam, announced the decision at a press conference held at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka.