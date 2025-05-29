Bangladesh Bank to release new notes on 1 June

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has taken an initiative to release a new series of banknotes across all denominations (Tk1,000, Tk500, Tk200, Tk100, Tk50, Tk20, Tk10, Tk5, and Tk2) under the theme "Historic and Archaeological structures of Bangladesh."

As part of the initiative, the central bank is set to release new Tk1,000, Tk50 and Tk20 banknotes from 1 June ahead of Eid-ul-Azha, said a BB press release issued today.

Initially, these newly designed notes will be issued from Bangladesh Bank's Motijheel office, and subsequently from its other branch offices across the country.