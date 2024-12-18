Chief Adviser to deliver speech at Al-Azhar University Thursday
Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus will deliver a speech at Al-Azhar University in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, Thursday as he is now on a two-day tour there to attend D-8 Summit.
“The chief adviser is scheduled to deliver an address at Al-Azhar University on 19 December,” his Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS.
Dr Yunus will address the Egyptian university as part of an invitation of Al-Azhar Al Sharif’s Grand Imam Ahmed Eltayeb.
The Grand Imam invited the Bangladesh chief adviser to deliver address at Al-Azhar University as he called on him at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in the Azerbaijan capital Baku on 12 November.
During the tour, the chief adviser will join D-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation known as Developing-8 summit in the Egypt’s capital scheduled to be held on 19 December.
On the sidelines of the summit, he is likely to hold bilateral meetings with the heads of the government of some D-8 member states, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, said the deputy press secretary.