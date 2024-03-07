BRAC Healthcare Centre is now in Uttara

This expansion marks a significant milestone in the healthcare sector as BRAC Healthcare commits to delivering top-tier, patient-centric medical services adhering to the highest ethical standards. Staffed by a team of highly qualified medical professionals, the centre pledges to meet evolving healthcare needs through six key service pillars: Family Physician and First Aid Care, Doctor Consultations, Health and Wellness (Physiotherapy, Mental Health, and Nutrition), Dental Care, and Diagnostics. The centre also hosts a government-registered model pharmacy, offering access to safe medicines at competitive prices with experienced Pharmacists ready to dispense medication to clients.

In the opening ceremony, Asif Saleh, the Executive Director of BRAC, emphasised, " We acknowledge the prevailing notion that quality healthcare services are often unattainable during emergencies. However, if achieved, it is considered a blessing. We are committed to changing this reality. Patient-centric medical care is our guiding principle at BRAC Healthcare."

Expressing optimism, he remarked, “While it may not be feasible for us to reach the entire population, we aspire to set a standard with the quality of medical services provided by BRAC Healthcare. I hope that witnessing BRAC's exemplary medical care will inspire others to elevate their standards, leading to a positive transformation in the entire healthcare sector.”