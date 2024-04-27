29 factories to receive Green Factory Award-2023: Nazrul
State minister for labour and employment Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury today said that the government would give Green Factory Award-2023 tomorrow to some 29 factories and institutions in 12 sectors out of the internationally acclaimed 213 green factories of the country.
State minister for labour Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury informed this while addressing a press conference at 'Shrom Bhaban' at Bijoynagar in the capital today.
He said that some 29 factories and institutions have been nominated finally by the government for the Green Factory Award-2023 under the Green Factory Award Policy-2020 of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.
The sectors under which factories and institutions would receive such award are - RMG, textiles, tea, cement, plastic, leather, pharmaceuticals, tiles and ceramics, electric and electronics manufacturer and food processing industries.
Each of the award winning factories and institutions would receive Taka one lakh, a crest, a medal and a certificate as award. The awards will be given tomorrow marking the World Day for Safety and Health at work.
The state minister also informed that the bill on the amendment to the Labour Act would be placed before the next session of Jatiya Sangsad.
Labour and employment secretary Md Mahbub Hossain and director general of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) M Abdur Rahim Khan were present, among others, at the press conference.