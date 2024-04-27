29 factories to receive Green Factory Award-2023: Nazrul

State minister for labour and employment Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury today said that the government would give Green Factory Award-2023 tomorrow to some 29 factories and institutions in 12 sectors out of the internationally acclaimed 213 green factories of the country.

State minister for labour Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury informed this while addressing a press conference at 'Shrom Bhaban' at Bijoynagar in the capital today.

He said that some 29 factories and institutions have been nominated finally by the government for the Green Factory Award-2023 under the Green Factory Award Policy-2020 of the Ministry of Labour and Employment.