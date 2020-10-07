Taka 3 billion misappropriated even before COVID-19 outbreak

Coronavirus has exposed the irregularities, mismanagement and corruption deeply ingrained in the country’s health sector. How were things before the outbreak of the pandemic in March this year?

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has detected corruption involving around Tk 3 billion (Tk 300 crore) in procurement for 19 projects and hospitals in the health sector in the five years from 2014 to 2018.

ACC has filed 19 cases regarding these incidents of corruption. The corruption includes Tk 1.69 billion (Tk 169 crore) filched by the health sector’s controversial contractor Zaher Uddin Sarker and his family in the name of procuring hospital equipment and furniture.

ACC sources say Zaher Uddin is in hiding.