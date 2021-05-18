Take action against corrupt persons instead of suing journalists: Hanif

Awami League joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif said the nation will be benefitted if the stern action is taken against the corrupt people in lieu of lodging lawsuits against journalists.

Mahbubul Alam Hanif, also a member of parliament (Kushtia-3), wrote this status at his Facebook at 7:00pm on Tuesday.

When asked about his statement on Social Media, he expressed condemnation regarding the incident of journalist Rozina Islam.

The AL leader said, “It is not expected in any way that the image of the government will be tarnished for the officials of a ministry or individuals. We want that every ministry will work with transparency. The country advances in accordance with the vision and mission of prime minister Sheikh Hasina."