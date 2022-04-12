Take steps to maintain risk-free foreign debt limit: PM Hasina to all concerned

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday directed all concerned to take necessary measures so that Bangladesh could maintain its current position in future regarding the foreign debt, as the amount of foreign loan of Bangladesh is still far below the risk limit.

The prime minister issued this directive while witnessing a presentation on "offshore tax amnesty" and "review of Bangladesh's macro economy against the backdrop of Sri Lankan economic crisis" at her official residence Ganabhaban, said a press release of the prime minister's press wing.