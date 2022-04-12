Take steps to maintain risk-free foreign debt limit: PM Hasina to all concerned

During the presentation made by National Board of Revenue (NBR) and the finance division, the reasons of the ongoing economic crisis in Sri Lanka and its response were discussed in detail alongside reviewing various indicators of Bangladesh's economy compared to other countries in South Asia.
The release said that analyzing the various indicators of the economy, it was seen that there is no risk of repaying the foreign debt of Bangladesh in the medium and long terms. Almost all the indices indicate that the economy of Bangladesh is relatively stable.
It, however, said special emphasis was given on the implementation of an integrated revenue policy and monetary policy to control inflation in the domestic market in the context of abnormal price spiral of fuel, food products and other items in the international market.
Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, prime minister's power, energy and mineral pesources affairs adviser Tawfiq-e-Elahi Chowdhury, prime minister's principal secretary Ahmad Kaikaus, Bangladesh Bank governor Fazle Kabir, finance secretary Abdur Rouf Talukder, NBR chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, ERD secretary Fatima Yasmin and financial institutions division secretary Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, among others, were present.