Home Ministry asks foreigners staying illegally to obtain legal docs by Jan 31
The Home Ministry today, Thursday asked the foreign nationals staying and working illegally in Bangladesh to obtain legal documents by 31 January, 2025.
The Home ministry today issued a warning notice in this regard signed by Md Khuda Baksh Chowdhury, special assistant to chief adviser (equivalent to state minister).
"It is hereby brought to the notice of all concerned that many foreign nationals are illegally staying/ working in Bangladesh. In this case, foreign nationals illegally staying/ working in Bangladesh are requested to acquire the necessary documents to stay or work in Bangladesh by 31 January 2025," the notice stated.
After the end of the deadline, it said, "Legal actions will be taken against those staying illegally and the relevant institutions."
All concerned departments and institutions are also requested to provide necessary cooperation in this regard, it said.