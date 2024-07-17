Quota reform movement: Protesters announce new progs
The demonstrating students have announced a new programme to press home their demand of introducing reforms in the quota system for direct recruitment in all government jobs.
They will hold a ‘gayebana janaza’ and coffin procession on Wednesday in memory of the deceased.
Asif Mahmud, one of the coordinators of “anti-discriminatory student movement”, the platform for demonstrating students and job seekers, announced this programme from his Facebook account at 12:20 am on Wednesday.
In his post, he writes they will “organise a ‘gayebana janaza’ and coffin procession for the martyrs killed in the joint attack and shooting of the police and Bangladesh Chhatra League.”
This programme will be held at the feet of Raju Memorial Sculpture of the Dhaka University campus at 2:00 pm on Wednesday.
He urged everyone staying in Dhaka to gather in the Raju sculpture area in front of the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC).
At the same time, Asif Mahmud has called on the demonstrating students and job seekers to hold ‘gayebana janaza’ and coffin procession programmes in all educational institutions in every district of the country.
Earlier, the quota reform activists held a rally at the Central Shaheed Minar on Tuesday afternoon.
Then at around 7:30 pm they announced to go towards the residence of the vice-chancellor of Dhaka University.
Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of the movement, announced the end of the day’s programme after sit-ins in front of the VC’s residence for a while.
He said that they will announce the next programmes after discussions at night.
After Hasnat Abdullah’s speech, the demonstrators started leaving the area at around 9:00 pm.