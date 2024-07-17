Quota reform movement: Protesters announce new progs

Asif Mahmud, one of the coordinators of “anti-discriminatory student movement”, the platform for demonstrating students and job seekers, announced this programme from his Facebook account at 12:20 am on Wednesday.

In his post, he writes they will “organise a ‘gayebana janaza’ and coffin procession for the martyrs killed in the joint attack and shooting of the police and Bangladesh Chhatra League.”

This programme will be held at the feet of Raju Memorial Sculpture of the Dhaka University campus at 2:00 pm on Wednesday.