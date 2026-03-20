Bangladesh High Commissioner meets S Jaishankar in New Delhi
Dhaka-Delhi relations move forward as India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar holds discussions with Bangladesh High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah.
S Jaishankar and M Riaz Hamidullah on Friday afternoon shared this information on posts on their X handles.
Previously, in the morning, M Riaz Hamidullah paid a courtesy visit to Jaishankar at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.
In his X post, India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar wrote, "Met with Bangladesh's High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah. The theme of our discussion was advancing bilateral relations."
Bangladesh's High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah wrote in his post, "Had the opportunity to pay a courtesy call on India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. I assured him that Bangladesh is ready to work together with India to achieve shared interests and mutual benefits."
A diplomatic source in Delhi informed Prothom Alo that a courtesy meeting between High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah and India's Trade Minister Piyush Goyal is also scheduled for the afternoon.
Since May of last year, Riaz Hamidullah has been serving as Bangladesh’s High Commissioner in Delhi. This is the first time since starting his duties in India that he had the opportunity to meet with a minister of the country.
However, in August last year, he did have a courtesy meeting with India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Meanwhile, a report by India's English daily Hindustan Times stated that Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman might make a short visit to India next month. On his way to the ministerial-level conference of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) in Mauritius, he may visit Delhi on 8 April.