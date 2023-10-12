Swedish state secretary discusses on free, fair elections in Bangladesh

The Swedish state secretary for International Development Cooperation and International Trade, Diana Janse discussed bilateral trade relations, the business environment and how to further support for the green transition with representatives of Swedish companies.

In the meetings with Bangladeshi counterparts, discussions revolved around bilateral ties, focusing on areas where Sweden and Bangladesh see possibilities for enhanced partnership, including finding synergies between development and trade, sustainability and the green transition, says a press release of the Swedish embassy in Dhaka.

Topics related to democracy, including the importance of free, fair and participatory elections, human rights and the situation of the Rohingya refugees were also discussed. Both sides exchanged views on the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Indo Pacific.

She visited Bangladesh on 9-10 October. During her visit, the state secretary had constructive discussions with representatives of the government of Bangladesh, including prime minister Sheikh Hasina and state minster for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam, as well as civil society representatives and development partners.