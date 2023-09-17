PM Hasina leaves for NY to attend 78th UNGA session

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today left here for New York, USA to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier and her entourage members departed from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10:12 am," PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS.

Several cabinet ministers, chief whip, cabinet secretary, PM's principal secretary, PM’s press secretary, chiefs of the three services, inspector general of police and head of the diplomatic corps were present at the airport to see the prime minister off.

The flight is scheduled to land at the JKF International Airport, New York at 10:50pm (New York time) on September 17 after a four-hour stopover at the Heathrow Airport in London.

Earlier, on her way, the premier went round every nook and cranny of the Biman Bangladesh flight and exchanged pleasantries with the passengers.

Bangladesh Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN Muhammad Abdul Muhith and Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran will receive the prime minister at the airport.

During her stay in New York on September 17-22, the premier will attend the first day of the high-level General Debate of the 78th UNGA session at the General Assembly Hall of the UN Headquarters on September 19 while

she will address it on September 22 between 1pm to 2pm local time.

Sheikh Hasina was also invited to join a dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden on September 19 as well.