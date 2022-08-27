'If we can ever live peacefully again in Myanmar, we will return'

Two Rohingyas, Tayeba Begum and Razi, have described harrowing tales of persecution by the Myanmar army five years ago and their bleak future of uncertainty going back to their homelands.

Doctors Without Borders (Médecins Sans Frontières) took testimony of these fateful Rohingyas in July. Prothom Alo collected those from Doctors Without Borders.

“My twin girls, Nur Ankis and Nur Bahar, were only six-month-old babies when we escaped from our homeland in Myanmar. I ran with them. All we had with us were the clothes we were wearing," she lamented.

"After the killings began, we couldn’t stay in Myanmar any longer. We had to save ourselves. The military were brutally murdering Rohingya and burning their houses."

"Even two years prior to us leaving in 2017, young men were being taken and tortured. At the time, my son was afraid and left for India. He’s still there."

When I fled with my babies, we crossed jungles and muddy roads in the soaking rain to get to Bangladesh. The journey was difficult, especially with children. After reaching the border, people were resting wherever they could, but there was nowhere to shelter. We sat in the bushes or under trees if it rained heavily, waiting and hoping for assistance.