Govt proposes to increase sugar price by Tk 16

Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission has sent a proposal to the commerce ministry to set a fresh price of sugar in the market.

The authorities have proposed to increase the price of loose sugar by Tk 16 to Tk 120 per kg while the price of packet ones by Tk 16 to Tk 125.

Meanwhile, on a spot visit at Karwan Bazar and Moghbazar areas in Dhaka, it has been found that the loose sugar is being sold at Tk 140 per kg while the packet sugar is unavailable in the market.

According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), sugar is being sold at Tk 130 to Tk 140 per kg in the capital's markets.