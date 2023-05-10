Govt proposes to increase sugar price by Tk 16

Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission has sent a proposal to the commerce ministry to set a fresh price of sugar in the market.
The authorities have proposed to increase the price of loose sugar by Tk 16 to Tk 120 per kg while the price of packet ones by Tk 16 to Tk 125.
Meanwhile, on a spot visit at Karwan Bazar and Moghbazar areas in Dhaka, it has been found that the loose sugar is being sold at Tk 140 per kg while the packet sugar is unavailable in the market.
According to the Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), sugar is being sold at Tk 130 to Tk 140 per kg in the capital's markets.
The report the TCB has sent to the commerce ministry says the proposed mill-gate price of per kg purified sugar is Tk 115 and the distributor price Tk 117.
In contrast, the mill-gate price of per kg packet sugar (purified) has been proposed to Tk 119 and distributor ones Tk 121. The commission proposed this price against the exchange rate of per USD at Tk 111.
When asked, the secretary general of Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association, Golam Rahman, told Prothom Alo that he is unaware of the new decision taken by TCB.
It is learnt that the price of sugar has been raised in the global market. In line with that, Bangladesh Sugar Refiners Association sent a letter to the commission on 17 April to increase the price of the loose sugar to Tk 125 and the packet ones at Tk 135.