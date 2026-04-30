Fuel prices to remain unchanged in May
The government has decided to keep fuel prices unchanged in May despite a rise in the international market.
The Energy and Mineral Resources Division informed the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) of the decision through a letter today, Thursday.
Under the current pricing framework, the retail price of per litre diesel is Tk 115, kerosene Tk 130, octane Tk 140, and petrol Tk 135.
Earlier on 18 April, the government increased the prices of all types of fuel at the consumer level in line with the rise in global fuel prices.
The recent escalation of tensions in the Middle East following joint attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran has contributed to instability in global energy markets.